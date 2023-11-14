ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Michael Ramirez, the 18-year-old student accused of bringing guns and ammo to school, has been back in class. Ramirez is accused of bringing two handguns and more than 30 rounds of ammo to La Academia De Esperanza charter school back in April. He was originally being held behind bars after a ruling was handed down in late April.

But in June, Ramirez was released to the Community Custody Program on GPS monitoring and allowed to return to the same school. His lawyers filed a motion asking Ramirez be removed from CCP due to complying with the program and his lack of a criminal history. Judge Britt Baca-Miller sided with Ramirez and released him on his own recognizance under the supervision of pretrial services.