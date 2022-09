ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leroy Lopez, the man accused of four stabbings in downtown Albuquerque, will stay locked up until trial. Lopez was in court Thursday afternoon for a detention hearing.

Albuquerque Police Department detectives say he stabbed four people in less than two hours Sunday afternoon. They say he chose his victims at random. Lopez has a criminal history dating back to 2006.