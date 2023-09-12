ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of a local smoke shop was sentenced to three years in prison, a $10,000 fine, and $1,000 in restitution after a federal case in New Mexico. The owner, 41-year-old Gabriel Monico Guevara, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing marijuana, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Guevara’s case dates back to a police raid in 2022. At the time, police investigated his shop at Central and San Pedro and his home, under the suspicion that he was trafficking drugs. According to court documents submitted by a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent, police found 10 guns and over 50 pounds of marijuana between the two locations.

The U.S. Department of Justice says five of the guns were stolen guns. In a plea agreement, Guevara admitted he intended to distribute the marijuana. Guevara will be subject to three years of supervised release after he leaves prison.