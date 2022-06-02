ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected serial shoplifter will remain locked up until trial. The Attorney General’s office says Vanessa Monge is behind six shopliftings in Albuquerque from November 9 through February 20, getting away with nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise.

In one of those cases, prosecutors say she was armed with a crossbow. Court records show she was released from custody in March, but prosecutors sought to revoke it because she did not report to pretrial services. Judge Alisa Hart has since granted the state’s motion for pretrial detention.