ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nathaniel Tapia, a shoplifter accused of getting violent when confronted by store workers, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday. Tapia took a plea deal in the case last September, where he described what happened in April 2021. He admitted that he, along with Mary Rosseau, loaded a cart with goods from Sam’s Club and tried to leave without paying.

That’s when two workers confronted them which lead to a fight between Tapia and the workers. During the fight, Rosseau grabbed a gun and fired it so the pair could escape. Tapia was sentenced to 63 months in prison while Rosseau is scheduled for sentencing in July.