ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial bank robber has pleaded not guilty. Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Smeltzer made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

He’s accused in at least five bank robberies across town, the last of which was on Wednesday at Western Commerce Bank on Wyoming near Indian School. Smeltzer was arrested following a tip identifying him.

Authorities pulled Smeltzer over and arrested him after which they say he admitted to the robberies. He’s charged with five counts of robbery.