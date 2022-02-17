ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque restaurant says they were targeted by vandals. Garcia’s Kitchen on Central was vandalized overnight. The restaurant’s surveillance video shows the suspect picking up a large rock and throwing it at the front door, and the window.

“I know they’ve hit a lot of other places. I know the church down on north fourth and other places they’ve been throwing rocks and breaking things,” said owner Dan Garcia.

He says the damage will cost them about $1,000.