ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque restaurant says they were targeted by vandals. Garcia’s Kitchen on Central was vandalized overnight. The restaurant’s surveillance video shows the suspect picking up a large rock and throwing it at the front door, and the window.
“I know they’ve hit a lot of other places. I know the church down on north fourth and other places they’ve been throwing rocks and breaking things,” said owner Dan Garcia.
He says the damage will cost them about $1,000.