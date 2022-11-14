ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of rape and child abuse has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Gideon Robles, 35, was in court Monday afternoon.

Albuquerque police got a call last month from a woman who said she was having sex with Robles when she told him to stop. She told police Gideon responded by hitting her and choking her twice.

When she woke up, she found her cell phone broken and her bedroom doused in gasoline and bleach, with a baby inside her apartment. Robles is charged with criminal sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated battery, child abuse, and tampering with evidence.