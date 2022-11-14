ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of rape and child abuse has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Gideon Robles, 35, was in court Monday afternoon.
Albuquerque police got a call last month from a woman who said she was having sex with Robles when she told him to stop. She told police Gideon responded by hitting her and choking her twice.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Big plans could be coming to the Alameda Open Space Trailhead
- Crime: Warrant issued for man suspected of shooting person outside Albuquerque restaurant
- Top Story 1 rescued in cold temperatures by Santa Fe Fire Department
- New Mexico: Autopsies released in helicopter crash that killed 4 Bernalillo County first responders
When she woke up, she found her cell phone broken and her bedroom doused in gasoline and bleach, with a baby inside her apartment. Robles is charged with criminal sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated battery, child abuse, and tampering with evidence.