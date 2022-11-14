ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of rape and child abuse has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Gideon Robles, 35, was in court Monday afternoon.

Albuquerque police got a call last month from a woman who said she was having sex with Robles when she told him to stop. She told police Gideon responded by hitting her and choking her twice.

Story continues below:

When she woke up, she found her cell phone broken and her bedroom doused in gasoline and bleach, with a baby inside her apartment. Robles is charged with criminal sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated battery, child abuse, and tampering with evidence.