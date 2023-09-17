ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A father and son in Albuquerque have been charged after agents found child pornography on devices in their home. Thomas Abeyta, a janitor with Albuquerque Public Schools (APS), and his son, Carlos Abeyta, have both been charged in relation to child pornography.

According to a federal complaint, Thomas Abeyta communicated with an undercover employee online and admitted to sexually assaulting an infant until they were of school age. Abeyta also admitted to giving the child over-the-counter medicine to keep them asleep during the assault. In the online interaction, Abeyta sent sexually explicit images and child pornography to the undercover agent.

During a search of Abeyta’s home, federal agents found child pornography on devices belonging to Carlos Abeyta, Thomas Abeyta’s son. Carlos Abeyta has been charged in state court with possession of child pornography. Thomas Abeyta has been federally charged with both possession and distribution of child pornography.

Thomas Abeyta worked as a custodian in various APS district schools from 1999 until his recent placement on leave following the FBI’s investigation. In a statement, APS said: