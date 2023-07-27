ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials say a school bus driver has been arrested in connection to several rape and sexual assault cases that have been cold for decades. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office announced the arrest of Albuquerque Public Schools bus driver 61-year-old Ralph Anthony Martinez in connection to the cases from the 1980s and 1990s.

The district attorney’s office highlighted two alleged rape cases and one alleged sexual assault they claim have now been connected to Martinez via a DNA match. And the district attorney says that under New Mexico law, the statute of limitations won’t let the accused off the hook in this case.

The district attorney says one event occurred in 1988, when a 19-year-old victim was raped in the neighborhood of Wyoming Boulevard and Indian School Road. They say a man broke into the victim’s home while the victim was sleeping then threatened her with a knife.

One event occurred in August 1991, according to the district attorney’s office. Again, a victim was raped after a home break-in near the 8000 Block of Aspen Ave NE (not far from the 1988 crime scene). Officials say the perpetrator threatened the 35-year-old victim with the victim’s own gun and eventually fled, leaving behind underwear and a shirt.

One event occurred just days after the August 1991 incident, according to the district attorney’s office. An 18-year-old was sexually assaulted after a perpetrator broke into her apartment while she was sleeping, the district attorney’s office says. This incident was not located close to the previous two.

Each of the three victims went to the hospital and provided DNA evidence, officials say. And the district attorney’s office says Martinez’s DNA, collected from the school bus Martinez drove, matched DNA collected from those three crimes.

“We are going to hold [Martinez] completely and thoroughly responsible under the law,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman told KRQE News 13.

The district attorney’s office also says a fourth incident has been linked to Martinez. But the victim in that case is now deceased, they say.

News 13 reached out to APS who said Martinez has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. APS said Martin was hired in December 2018. They said all employees do complete a background check before being hired by the district.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 has not yet seen any court filings against Martinez, who is considered innocent until proven guilty. The district attorney says that the investigation into Martinez came from an ongoing effort to look into older rape cases with new technology.