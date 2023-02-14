ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque postal worker is accused of stealing mail. A federal complaint states Jermaine Stallworth was seen opening and rifling through mail at the Highland Station Post Office around 20 times.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Questions remain over NMSU basketball coach’s future
- New Mexico: New Mexico legislators consider creating cannabis police
- Entertainment: ‘Naked and Afraid’ takes on northern New Mexico wilderness, Albuquerque challenger
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque appoints city’s first ever woman fire chief
The investigation came after several customers complained about stolen mail. Stallworth has been a postal service employee since 2017.