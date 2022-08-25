ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has arrested a woman on a warrant for allegedly robbing local businesses. The woman has been known for taking out window panes of businesses to burglarize them.
APD detectives arrested Kellie Shugart Thursday evening for allegedly burglarizing multiple of local businesses, including nail and hair salons and spas.
Police said Shugart surrendered herself after she was barricaded inside an apartment near Montgomery Blvd. and Louisiana Blvd., N.E.
The authorities said Shugart is suspected of targeting businesses that sell beauty supplies which include nail and hair salons and spas. Police suspect she also burglarized the CNM Montoya Campus, a framing business, fitness shops, and a dispensary.
Shugart’s charges are below:
- Commercial Burglary, 16 counts
- Auto Burglary
- Larceny over $2,500, 8 counts
- Larceny over $500 not more than $2,500, 7 counts
- Larceny not more than $250, 2 counts
- Criminal Damage not more than $1,000, 9 counts
- Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (Commercial), 15 counts
- Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (Auto)
- Tampering with Evidence, 3 counts
Officers also arrested Dylan Zisman. They believed he is involved in the string of burglaries.
Detectives are looking into more charges for Shugart, as she is suspected of additional burglaries. Shugart will be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. The District Attorney’s Office will be seeking Preventative Detention for the new charges.