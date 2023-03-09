ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is warning the public. They said there has been an uptick in shootings in a certain area.

According to APD, shootings have been increasing behind Nusenda Community Stadium in the open space. The stadium is at 1601 Arroyo Vista Boulevard NW.

Authorities said people have been firing guns into the desert. Two times, the firings have hit homes nearby.

APD said if you want to fire a gun, the only place you’re allowed to, inside city limits, is a gun range. Property owners nearby may be installing fencing and signage to warn the public about private property.