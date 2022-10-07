ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is expected to unveil a new police officer retention package this morning, along with new data on how the department is doing in recruiting officers. It comes as the state pours millions of dollars into a law enforcement recruitment fund, of which some of that funding is going to APD.

No other details have been released about APD’s plan, so far. In a brief news release forecasting Friday’s news conference, APD said it would “provide an update on the department’s recruiting efforts and numbers,” while also planning to discuss “a new retention package for officers.”

In early September, New Mexico announced it would award $8.75 million to the Albuquerque Police Department for recruitment efforts. According to the Governor’s Office, that money is expected to fund roughly 67 new officers at APD.

Money for the program comes from a bill passed by New Mexico lawmakers during the 2022 regular session. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the Governor’s Office said roughly $8.5 million remains available in the state fund. Law enforcement agencies who want the money need to apply.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this post with more information when it becomes available.