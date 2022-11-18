ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details are expected to be released in the case of an October carjacking that lead to a SWAT scene and police trading gunfire with a suspect. Albuquerque Police is slated to discuss the recent incident and investigation during a news conference Friday.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 1 p.m.

The SWAT scene unfolded at a northeast Albuquerque home last month on a Wednesday night, October 5. Albuquerque Police say it ended with gunfire exchanged between a suspect and officers at the home near Constitution and Eubank. That suspect was taken into custody without injury and no one else was hurt.

Before the SWAT scene, APD says officers initially responded to reports of a carjacking at the Woodberry Height Apartments on Montgomery near San Pedro around 5:38 p.m. At a news briefing about the incident, APD Chief Harold Medina said officers tracked the stolen car to a home in the 14-hundred block of Betts Street NE.

According to a criminal complaint, two people were detained at the home when officers first arrived. As officers tried to detain other suspects inside the home, according to a criminal complaint, a suspect named Daniel Rodriguez fired a gun at police, shooting out of the home from a window. Shortly after the gunfire, a third person was taken into custody around 8 p.m.

Later in the night, police took Rodriguez into custody for a probation violation. According to a complaint filed Thursday, Rodriguez, 28, is now facing charges for October incident, including armed robbery, aggravated assault on a peace officer, gun possession and car theft.

APD is expected to release more details and evidence related to the case during Friday’s news conference. This is a developing news story and this article will be updated.