Albuquerque Police to release new details on bait car shooting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are expected to release new details Friday in the case of a suspected bait car thief who was shot by police after he allegedly fired a gun at officers. The department is planning for a 1:30 p.m. news conference on the topic, which KRQE News 13 will live stream here on this page.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. on July 5, 2021, near the intersection of Osuna and San Mateo. APD says the shooting unfolded shortly after the department’s Auto Theft Unit was notified of a bait car activation near Central and Louisiana.

Police say several field officers eventually caught up with the car in the area of Pennsylvania and Osuna about a half-hour after the car was stolen. Officers then remotely disabled the vehicle near Osuna and Seagul Street, roughly 1.5 miles away from where they first caught up with the vehicle. Police say at least one officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire shortly after the car was shut down.

APD says the suspect, who has yet to be named, suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” after being shot by police gunfire. APD says the suspect surrendered shortly after and was taken to the hospital. APD has yet to identify any officers involved in the shooting.