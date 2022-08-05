ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and Fire Rescue officials are expected to release new information Friday about a July SWAT call that led to a house fire and a 15-year-old’s death. For the last month, APD has been investigating the possibility that the fire was sparked by a device used by the SWAT team during the event.

Several hours into the SWAT call between July 6 and 7, a fire broke out at a home near Southern and Wyoming that the SWAT team had surrounded. APD says 15-year-old Brett Rosenau died in the fire. The suspect who police were seeking, Qiaunt Kelly, 27, survived and was taken into custody.

Kelly has since been charged in the June 2022 murder of Leonard Fresquez. APD says Frequez was shot to death near Grove and Trumbull in SE Albuquerque.

APD says during the SWAT call, it fired more than one munition in to the house, including a tear gas canister. The department announced on July 12 that it would request the assistance of the New Mexico Attorney General to conduct an independent review of the situation, something the AG’s office has since agreed to.