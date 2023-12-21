*KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference on this page

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is set to hold a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. Officials will release details on the officer-involved shooting that took place on Nov. 16 in southwest Albuquerque and left 35-year-old Efren Ramirez critically injured.

Police say Ramirez was driving a vehicle that was stolen from a storage unit; he also had 11 guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and a passenger with him. Detectives had been investigating the stolen vehicle and guns since Oct. 24, 2023. Police say detectives attempted a traffic stop but Ramirez fled in the vehicle. APD’s air unit followed, and at one point, the vehicle stopped and the passenger got out.

Ramirez then drove to the parking lot of a strip mall, got out of the vehicle, and went down an alley carrying a gun. Officers say they told Ramirez to drop the gun multiple times, but he did not comply. One detective fired a less-lethal round, which hit Ramirez. At one point, Ramirez pointed a gun in the direction of the officers, which prompted four officers to fire their weapons. Ramirez was hit by the gunfire several times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.