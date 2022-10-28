ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Albuquerque Police Department will release details on two September officer-involved shootings. That news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. KRQE News 13 will live stream the conference on this page.

Gabriel Garcia, 47, was shot by police. Police say officers were sent to the area near the Candelaria Business Center around 3 a.m. in reference to a shot spotter alert. They say when officers arrived, they found Garcia, who appeared to be trying to break into a DK Convenience store down the street. Police say he took off running toward the business center and began throwing large rocks at an officer. During the pursuit, Garcia was shot. A gun was not found on the scene. APD says one of the officers who was running after Garcia lost his body camera but that he stopped to pick it up before continuing the pursuit.

Officers were sent to the Whispering Sands Apartment Complex near Tramway and Central around 11 p.m. Monday night for a dispute between residents. Police say during the incident, one of the people barricaded themselves in their apartment. APD says while police were negotiating with them, the person came out of the apartment and shot at police. They say at least one officer shot back. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina said the suspect was hit and wounded and went back into the apartment, which led to a SWAT callout. Medina said the person eventually surrendered and was taken to the hospital.