Albuquerque Police to highlight homicide trends

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department investigators will be discussing homicide trends during a news briefing at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 7. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

According to a recent data report, as of April 18, 2021, APD recorded 35 homicides across Albuquerque which outpaced the average of the last two years by about 75%. Estimates from the Federal Bureau of Investigation show that the state’s violent crime and homicide rates have been above the national average for several years now.

