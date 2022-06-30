ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A newer police unit, dedicated to gathering digital evidence from cell phones, websites, and other electronic devices is on the verge of expanding in the Duke City. Albuquerque Police is expected to discuss the work of its Digital Intelligence team during a news conference early this afternoon.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference here on this page, with coverage beginning around 12:15 p.m.

The department says the work of APD’s Digital Intelligence Unit was instrumental in at least one higher profile murder case in January. That case involved 30-year-old Anjel Varela, who was shot to death during a drug deal at an apartment complex on Louisiana, north of Lomas.

According to an APD news release from April, analysts with APD’s Digital Intelligence Unit used phone and social media records to help build a case against several suspects in the murder case, corroborating details learned by detectives, and eventually making three arrests. Bobby Lopez, Brianna Garcia and Danielle Cordova are all now facing charges in the Varela murder case. Garcia is also charged in a case where she’s accused of shooting at the front of a Walmart grocery store on San Mateo after being accused of attempted shoplifting.

According to a brief news release, APD is expected to “announce new positions coming to the unit” during Thursday’s news conference. APD Chief Harold Medina, Criminal Investigations Division Deputy Commanders Kyle Hartsock and others are expected to join the briefing.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.