ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 16-year-old Jacob Lovato after they say he killed 17-year-old Gabriel Gurule after a dispute over a gun purchase. Witnesses told APD that Gurule went to an apartment overnight on Carlisle near I-40 to buy the gun.

He and Lovato were comparing the guns and police say one of the guns had an auto-sear which made it fully-automatic. According to police, witnesses told them that Lovato asked Gurule how much it would cost to buy the gun. Gurule named his price and Lovato said, “What if I kept it?” Gurule responded, “If you’re going to keep it, you’re going to have to take my life.”

Witnesses said Lovato had guns in both hands and fired around the room hitting and killing Gurule. Lovato was arrested this evening in northwest Albuquerque. He’s been charged with murder, armed robbery, and tampering with evidence.