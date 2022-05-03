ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT team is active and on scene near Copper and Pennsylvania.
Police say they were activated in regards to serving a warrant. Pennsylvania is closed between Chico Rd. and Copper Ave. People are being asked to avoid the area.