ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says officers have detained a suspect in the investigation tied to the murder of four Muslim men. Police Chief Harold Medina made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet, Medina wrote: “We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon.”

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference here on this page. Right now, it’s unclear exactly what time the news conference will occur.

APD says at least four Muslim men have been killed in four different shootings since November 2021. They include Mohammad Zahir Ahmadi, 62; Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, 25.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this post with more information as soon as it’s available.

Continuing coverage on KRQE.com: