Albuquerque Police seek suspect, person of interest in weekend battery and theft

Person of Interest: 28-year-old Michelle Glascock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for two people after an attack and a theft at a westside home over the weekend. Investigators say 33-year-old Martin Garcia and 28-year-old Michelle Glascock got into a fight off Rainbow between Irving and Paseo. Another woman at the home tried to intervene when police say Martin hit her in the head with a hammer. Two children were asleep at the time.

Both Martin and Glascock left before officers arrived but they learned roughly $10,000 worth of property was also stolen. Right now, Garcia is charged with aggravated theft, burglary, and child endangerment and is a convicted sex offender for criminal sexual penetration of a minor. Police say Glascock is only considered a person of interest.

Suspect: 33-year-old Martin Jose Garcia

Police say anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com.