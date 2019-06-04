Albuquerque police seek information relating to homicide case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Police are asking the public to come forward with any information involving a homicide case.
Jared Martinez, 36, was killed last month near Gibson and Broadway. Officers found a gunshot wound on Martinez, but no suspects have been arrested in the case.
Call 843-STOP if you have a tip.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Carjacking suspect sentenced to 7 years
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Serial child rapist gets another rape...