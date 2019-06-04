Albuquerque police seek information relating to homicide case

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jared Martinez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Police are asking the public to come forward with any information involving a homicide case.

Jared Martinez, 36, was killed last month near Gibson and Broadway. Officers found a gunshot wound on Martinez, but no suspects have been arrested in the case.

Call 843-STOP if you have a tip.