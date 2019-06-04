Crime

Albuquerque police seek information relating to homicide case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Police are asking the public to come forward with any information involving a homicide case. 

Jared Martinez, 36, was killed last month near Gibson and Broadway. Officers found a gunshot wound on Martinez, but no suspects have been arrested in the case. 

Call 843-STOP if you have a tip. 

