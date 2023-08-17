ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a teenager they said shot a security guard at a gas station. Police said 18-year-old Alvaro Sandoval walked into the Maverik at Wyoming and Constitution and got into a verbal fight with several others. The security guard was able to break up the fight and Sandoval returned to his truck.

Police said he then started to drive away but shot toward the people he was fighting with who had just gotten into their car. During the shooting, the security guard was hit while trying to run inside.

According to the criminal complaint, police were able to identify Sandoval because the department’s forensic analyst saw Instagram in a different case showing Sandoval posing with handguns. The complaint also states that Sandoval messaged several accounts on Instagram about the shooting including sending threatening messages to the girlfriend of the person he intended to shoot.