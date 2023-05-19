ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department needs help solving the murder of 21-year-old Melina Jones who was shot and killed in downtown Albuquerque last year. The late-night murder in August was featured in a CrimeStoppers bulletin Friday.

Jones was shot and killed in a parking lot at Second and Central. Police were on their way for reports of a large fight and saw the murder. “Our officers were on scene. They were literally, witnessed, the shooting and were unable to take the subject into custody at the time,” said Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina in 2022.

Video from officers captured the large fight, an officer fired at the suspect killer but missed. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.