ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for 21-year-old Samuel Archuleta who is accused of killing two of his roommates last weekend. On April 30 around 11 p.m., officers were sent to the area of 1200 Girard Blvd. NE in response to a shooting. They were told that two people had been shot. They went inside the residence and found both Jarrod Jackson and Nicole Sanchez dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

On April 29, police say Archuleta confessed to his parents that he had shot the two and believed they had died. Archuleta is charged with two counts of murder. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or call 242-COPS.