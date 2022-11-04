ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has been searching for three people of interest. The police said the people are suspected to be involved in three separate homicides.

Police are looking for Maria Acosta, Anthony McCrady, and Michael Kelly. Law enforcement said they need the public’s help in finding the listed suspects.

Maria Acosta, 44, is wanted in connection to a homicide that took place on August 7, 2022, at the Copper Ridge Apartments on Tramway Boulevard NE. Officers found David Salazar shot inside an apartment. Acosta is described at 5’8”, about 125 lbs, and has a tattooed back.

Anthony McCrady, 28, is wanted in connection to a May 2022 homicide. Police alleged they were called to Central and Pennsylvania on May 8. Two men had been shot at the location. Raymond Sedillo, one of the victims, reportedly died a few weeks later from the shooting injuries. McCrady is described as 5’7”, around 165 lbs, and has arm, neck, chest, and back tattoos.

Michael Kelly, 29, is wanted after a homicide that happened on November 18, 2021. Police said they were called to the Copper Ridge Apartments on Tramway Boulevard NE on that day when they found Brandi Rael dead in a vehicle. Officials describe Kelly as 5’11”, approximately 170 lbs, and has arm, chest, and abdomen tattoos.

Any information related to these homicides or the suspects can be relayed to law enforcement by contacting Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.