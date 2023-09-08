ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is set to release details Friday from an officer-involved shooting from August 17. APD is scheduled to hold a news conference 10 a.m.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference on this page.

August 17 around 4 a.m. APD made contact with 34-year-old Pablo Abreu-Peña Rhode Island St., near Central and Wyoming while investigating a possible stolen car. Police say Abreu-Peña was spray painting the wheels on a vehicle that didn’t have a license plate. APD says the suspect fled from officers and pulled out a gun. They say shots were fired and a gun was later found. Officials are not sure if Abreu-Peña was injured during the incident, but no officers were injured.

Abreu-Peña initially escaped from officers. He was later arrested on August 19, at a home in southeast Albuquerque on a felony drug warrant.