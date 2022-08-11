ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released video showing the arrest of a man suspected of killing at least two Muslim men. Muhammed Syed, 51, was arrested Monday night off of I-40 in Santa Rosa.

The police video released Thursday evening shows the moments APD officers placed Syed in cuffs. A second video shows officers walking Syed into the main Albuquerque Police station.

Syed’s arrest has been the subject of national news after Albuquerque Police first announced on August 4 a suspected connection in the murders of three Muslim men. Late Friday, August 5, APD says a fourth Muslim man was shot to death.

Syed has been charged in the July 26 shooting of Aftab Hussein and the August 1 shooting of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. APD says detectives connected Syed to those two cases through bullet casings recovered at the respective crime scenes and several guns recovered in the case.

Syed is also the primary suspect in the two other outstanding cases APD is investigating. Those include the November killing of Mohammad Zahir Ahmadi and the August 5 murder of Naeem Hussain.

Police say 51-year-old Muhammad Syed was taken into custody Monday night near Santa Rosa, roughly 118 miles east of Albuquerque. Hours before his arrest, police was moments away from serving a search warrant on his Albuquerque home when they noticed Syed leaving the premises.