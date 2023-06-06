ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have released video of their pursuit and arrest of a 31-year-old. He was allegedly driving an ATV recklessly near the University of New Mexico Friday, June 2.

The video, from the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) helicopter, shows the ATV driver rolling down Gold Avenue with two people on motorcycles, where they run through intersections.

In another video, a police vehicle tries to pull over the ATV driver, following the vehicle with emergency lights flashing. The ATV eventually crashed in the Alamosa neighborhood south of Central Avenue near Coors Boulevard. APD video shows the driver then abandoning the ATV and hopping on the back of one of the motorcycles.

Police later arrested the driver, identifying him as Gregory Cordova. He was taken to a hospital then booked into the Metro Detention Center and charged with multiple crimes, including reckless driving and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.