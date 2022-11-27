ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a busy and violent holiday weekend across the Albuquerque metro. APD Chief Harold Medina tweeted, officers responded to 207 domestic violence calls from Wednesday through Saturday.

Medina says that is a 46% increase over the same three-day period last week. Two of the calls were fatal. On Thursday, an Albuquerque man is accused of killing his wife and dismembering her body.

On Friday night, Albuquerque Police Officers were involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting after a father and son got into a dispute. APD says the son was armed with a pair of knives and was shot and killed by police. In Los Ranchos on Friday, BCSO responded to a murder-suicide where Judge Diane Albert was shot and killed by her husband before he turned the gun on himself.