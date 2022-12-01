ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local police department initiated multiple traffic stops this week. The stops were a part of two traffic operations.
The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) traffic unit was busy Wednesday with two separate traffic operations.
One operation was conducted near I-40 and 98th Street. It resulted in 40 stops and 85 citations. The other stopped vehicles near Wyoming and Central. This resulted in 26 stops and 72 citations.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: When do New Mexicans put up their Christmas lights?
- Albuquerque: Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially returned
- Crime: Woman facing child pornography charges no-show in court
- Community: New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
During the Wyoming and Central operation, a vehicle fled from officers. Air support assisted in locating the vehicle, where stolen tools and a firearm were recovered. Police said the suspect fled before an arrest could be made.