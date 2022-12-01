ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local police department initiated multiple traffic stops this week. The stops were a part of two traffic operations.

The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) traffic unit was busy Wednesday with two separate traffic operations.

One operation was conducted near I-40 and 98th Street. It resulted in 40 stops and 85 citations. The other stopped vehicles near Wyoming and Central. This resulted in 26 stops and 72 citations.

During the Wyoming and Central operation, a vehicle fled from officers. Air support assisted in locating the vehicle, where stolen tools and a firearm were recovered. Police said the suspect fled before an arrest could be made.