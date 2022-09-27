ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bolstering its downtown presence on Central Avenue, Albuquerque Police are slated to open a new substation called the “Downtown Public Safety Center.” City leaders are expected to officially open the new investment during a ceremony this afternoon.

While APD’s presence can often be seen patrolling in the area, the new downtown safety center will give APD its first brick and mortar presence on Central in the downtown core. APD’s main headquarters sits along 4th and Roma, roughly fourth blocks north of the new public safety center.

According to APD, the new location is more prominent “for businesses and visitors of Downtown to connect and build relationships with the Downtown officers” and increase safety at large. The new safety center is located on Central between 3rd and 4th streets inside of the historic Rosenwald Building.

In late April, APD Chief Harold Medina said the department’s goal was to get to a 24-7 presence downtown. The department is expected to pay around $25,000 a year in rent at the privately owned building.

