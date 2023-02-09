ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police (APD) said OnStar helped them disable a vehicle that had been carjacked. They explained on Wednesday night around 10:30, they responded to a carjacking in a parking lot along Unser near Central.

Authorities said the victim told them two men walked up to her, one pulled out a gun, and demanded her keys.

Officers were able to track the vehicle with OnStar, and when it came to a stop just after midnight, OnStar was able to disable the vehicle remotely. Four people tried to flee the area and were caught.

Daniel Flores, 18, was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

APD said they are looking at potential federal charges because Flores had a violent criminal history as a juvenile.