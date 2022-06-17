ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Police Department officer is in the hospital after being badly injured in a crash and the driver that crashed into him is now facing charges. Police were called to the crash at Eagle Ranch and Irving early Friday morning after an officer said over the radio that he was involved in a crash and had been hurt. The officer also told them the suspect ran the red light leading to the crash.

Police say the suspect, 28-year-old Vaughn Stands told them he had just left the Dirty Bourbon. He claimed he was arguing with a woman in the passenger seat and she grabbed the wheel causing the crash. While being interviewed by police, he told them he only had three beers. Officers say he was slurring his speech and his eyes were red and bloodshot.

They say that based on damage to both vehicles, he was driving well above the speed limit. Stands was charged with DWI with great bodily harm.

The officer involved was taken to the hospital with what they believed to be a broken leg and wrist and a neck injury.