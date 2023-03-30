An Albuquerque Police officer with a badge and patch from the department | Image: KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect has been arrested. Authorities connected him to a 2022 murder.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), Pedro Larringa-Herrera, 51, was arrested on Wednesday for the murder of Daniel Gardner.

Authorities alleged Larringa-Herrera shot Gardner in the parking lot of an adult video store on Central Avenue. He passed away on September 9 from injuries sustained in the incident. Police said Gardner wasn’t the target of the shooting.

APD claimed, two days before Garnder was shot, Larringa-Herrera was in a fight with a different man in a food mart parking lot near the video store. He allegedly shot the man in the arm during the altercation, and police think this man was the actual target.

Surveillance footage showed a vehicle on the side of the video store stopping by a group of people on August 16. Police claimed Larringa-Herrera was driving the vehicle when he discharged a gun through the passenger side window.

Detectives believed Larringa-Herrera was trying to shoot the man he had fought with previously, but instead, he hit Gardner. APD secured an arrest warrant for him in December. On Wednesday, he was found at a southwest Albuquerque residence and arrested.