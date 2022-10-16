ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Albuquerque Police Department’s (APD) Sex Crimes Unit. Police said he was arrested on Saturday.

The Sex Crimes Unit was called to a residence in the northeast part of the city on Saturday. A victim told law enforcement that Gideon Robles, 35, became violent when the victim wanted to stop having sex. She alleged that Robles threw and hit her before strangling her, causing her to become unconscious. She said, when she woke up, Robles strangled her again.

The victim told detectives she wanted to call for help, but he had broken her phone, and the bedroom had been covered in gasoline and bleach. Reportedly, an infant was inside the residence during the incident.

The victim escaped, and she asked for a neighbor’s help. Robles allegedly fled from the home at this time.

Robles had an ankle monitor on due to probation, and after getting an arrest warrant, detectives arrested him. He was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center and charged with criminal sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated battery against a household member via strangulation, child abuse by endangering child’s health and safety, and tampering with evidence.