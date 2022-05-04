ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have made a second arrest in a murder at an illegal street racing event. Jose Cuevas turned himself in after a warrant went out for his arrest.

Investigators say Cuevas and another man, Isaiah Perez, were at a street racing event near Double Eagle Airport in August. They say the two men go into a fight with Daniel Garcia after losing money on a race Garcia won. Perez is accused of shooting and killing Garcia. Cuevas is accused of pulling a gun and warning other people there not to get involved. Both Cuevas and Perez are charged with first degree murder.