Albuquerque police look for car involved in April 6 drive-thru shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a gray, four-door passenger car that may have been involved in an April 6 drive-thru shooting.

Police say they responded to a shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru located at Candelaria and Eubank. Officers saw several impacts around the drive-thru windows and a victim arrived at the hospital, a short time later, with injuries from gunshots.

Authorities say investigators believe a gray four-door passenger car with two occupants may have been involved. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip to P3tips.com.