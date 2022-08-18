ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched “Save 2 Casings” to help track stolen guns. A gun owner can put two spent casings inside an envelope provided by APD and then write down the make, model, caliber, and the serial number of the gun.

If that gun is ever lost or stolen, the gun owner can provide that envelope when filing a police report. If that gun is ever used in a crime, it’ll help police track it. The envelopes are available at every APD substation. APD has also partnered with local gun ranges and gun shops to spread the word about the program.