ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s DWI Section conducted an anti-street racing operation Friday night.

During the operation, units issued 33 citations, 15 of which were for spectating an illegal street race, disabled two vehicles, towed two vehicles, and responded to three calls for service in reference to street racing.

APD did not say where its units responded during the operation.

APD Lieutenant Chris Patterson recently told KRQE News 13 that there are aspirations to expand its swing shift Motors Unit that focuses on street racing. It’s made up of eight to 12 officers who patrol Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Patterson said adding a second swing shift would help cover the remainder of the week since street racing can happen anytime, anywhere. If implemented, that would give the unit a chance to crack down on more spontaneous races, according to Patterson.

So far in 2023, APD has issued more than 1,000 citations through their street racing tact plan.