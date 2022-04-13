ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting Tuesday night near Central and Tramway.

Police say around 9:45 Tuesday night officers tracked a stolen to a Motel 6 near Central and Tramway. They say when officers tried to take the driver of the stolen vehicle into custody there was a confrontation. According to APD at least one officer fired their weapon, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. No officers were injured in the incident. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more details become available.