ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating three separate overnight homicides Wednesday into Thursday.

12300 block of Cougar Ln. SE

APD says officers were sent to the 12300 block of Cougar Ln. SE, near Central and Juan Tabo, around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to reports of shooting. Police say when officers arrived they found a man who had suffered from a gunshot wound, that man died at the scene. APD says the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

240 block of Espanola St. SE

Officials say Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called around 1:15 a.m. Thursday to the 240 block of Espanola St. SE to what was initially thought to be a person in cardiac arrest. They say rescue personnel determined the victim had been shot and died on scene. APD was called and detectives started a homicide investigation.

10000 Menaul Blvd. NE

APD says officers were sent to the Mission Hills apartments just before 2 a.m. Thursday. They say officers found a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead on scene. Police say detectives started a homicide investigation.