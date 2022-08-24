ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is investigating a suspicious death in a neighborhood off West Central, south of I-40. According to a limited news release from the department, the investigation is taking place somewhere in the 9000 block of Harbor Place northwest.

That investigation is just north of Avalon Park, west of 98th Street. APD is expected to release more information about the situation around 2:30 this afternoon.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this article with more information when it becomes available.