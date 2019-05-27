Crime

Albuquerque Police investigating pedestrian versus vehicle crash

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 10:40 PM MDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 06:42 AM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The area of Central Avenue and California Street is back open as Albuquerque Police continue to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Sunday night.

The crash happened just around 9 p.m. Sunday. The intersection was closed for a time. 

The condition of the pedestrian was unknown.

