Albuquerque Police investigating pedestrian versus vehicle crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The area of Central Avenue and California Street is back open as Albuquerque Police continue to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Sunday night.
The crash happened just around 9 p.m. Sunday. The intersection was closed for a time.
The condition of the pedestrian was unknown.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Roswell suspect wanted in connection...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Five charges dropped against Demesia...