ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. According to APD, officers were dispatched Thursday, around 10 p.m., to the area of Bueno Ventura Rd. and Garcia St. in response to a ShotSpotter activation.

Police say when officers arrived on scene they found a male lying in the street. They attempted rescue efforts, but the victim succumbed to his injuries on scene. Witnesses informed police a red sedan was involved in the shooting and fled north on Garcia St. The victim has not yet been identified.

APD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867), or call APD’s non-emergency number at 505-242-COPS (2677).