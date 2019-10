ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating the murder of a woman that happened overnight. Officers say it happened in the northwest part of the city.

Police were first called just before 1 a.m. to the 8600 block of Silk Tassel Road, just southwest of Unser and Rainbow. A woman was found dead inside the home. She has not yet been identified.

Police have detained one man in this case and will give more updates as they’re available.